UNDP and KOICA project fosters unity, food security and empowers refugees and host communities

Uganda’s open-door policy to refugees has seen the country host over 1.4 million refugees, largely from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, with many joining communities in Acholi and West-Nile sub-regions.

Many refugees in Uganda live in extreme poverty, often leading to food insecurity and environmental degradation in host communities. With the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the resultant reduction in food rations in refugee settlements has amplified existing challenges.

The ‘Uganda Host and Refugee Community Empowerment Project implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is helping refugees and host communities sustain livelihoods and improve the well-being of refugees and host communities.

The project has empowered beneficiaries through Cash for Work activities to grow different crops (rice, yams, sim-sim, cassava, maize, soya beans, pigeon peas, beans and onions), improving household food security, nutritional value and the incomes of over 2,700 refugees and host community members.

Resort to food rationing

Findings from a baseline study conducted by Save the Children, an implementing partner of the project, show that food insecurity remains a challenge for vulnerable households in and around the refugee settlements. The study reveals a severe acute food insecurity among households, with many resorting to rationing (49% refugees, 51% host) to manage the shortfall of food.

According to Ms. Angeline Foine, a widowed refugee from South Sudan, the project has enabled her to access food and incomes to take care of her 10 dependents among other basic needs.

During a recent field monitoring visit to monitor the progress of field activities in Adjumani district, the team from the Republic of Korea in Uganda and UNDP Uganda witnessed the impact the project has had on supporting resilient livelihoods and empowerment. The team heard testimonies from project beneficiaries and met relevant stakeholders at the sub-national level.

During her interaction with Ms. Kim Ah Young from the Republic of Korea Embassy, Ms. Keji Isaac Vicky, a South Sudanese refugee and mother of five, revealed that through Cash for Work, she has been able to open a shop selling sugar, salt and soap providing her with a daily income to access basic needs for her family. She added that because of the project, harmony between refugees and host communities has been promoted since both parties are involved in Cash for Work activities.

Speaking during the monitoring mission of the project, the Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr. Peter Taban Data noted that the project was timely and was made even more relevant since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the project has fostered unity among refugees, increased food security and sustainability, and developed agricultural skills among refugees and host communities.

In the same spirit, the Chief Administrative Officer Adjumani district, Jack Byaruhanga said that the Project has contributed to Government of Uganda’s national aspirations on poverty eradication, environmental conservation and cohesion and is in line with the aspirations of the country’s National Development Plan.

As a testament of the country’s generous support and open-door policy to refugees, the Madi Paramount Chief, His Royal Highness Stephen Drani urged refugees to involve themselves in the agricultural sector and pledged to provide more land to refugees, saying “Giving land is about saving life, children and women who have nowhere to stay. We shall continue to take such decisions for the benefit of humanity.”

The Refugee Desk Officer Adjumani district, Mr. Titus Jogo emphasized the Government’s commitment to Uganda’s open-door policy to refugees, adding that refugees can always go back home or stay in Uganda at their will.

During the monitoring mission, the Head of Development Cooperation, Republic of Korea, Ms. Kim Ah Young, noted that the embassy will continue working in collaboration with all stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the project.

On behalf of UNDP Uganda, the Peace Security and Systems Resilience Team Leader, Ms. Francesca Akello committed to working closely with cultural leaders and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that livelihoods of refugees and host communities are improved. Ms. Akello thanked the host communities for their generosity.

According to UNDP Uganda’s Project Manager of the Uganda’s Host and Refugee Community Empowerment Project, Mr. Raymond Mukisa, about 7200 direct and 36,000 indirect refugees and host communities are to benefit from the project by 2022.