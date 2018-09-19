Understanding land dynamics and livelihood in refugee hosting districts of Northern Uganda
This report provides insights into land as the main productive asset for building self-reliance of refugees and host communities in Northern Uganda. It provides evidence on the access to and utilisation of land considering the growing number of refugees. It also considers how the interplay of the local, social, political and economic context influences decisions on land and highlights the impact of land decisions on household livelihoods as well as the environment. The report proposes options for optimising Uganda’s progressive refugee policy.