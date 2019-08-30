Understanding conflict dynamics around refugee settlements in northern Uganda

Executive Summary

Uganda hosts more than 800,000 refugees from South Sudan, most living in refugee settlements in the north of the country. Ugandan communities living close to these sites have given land to host these refugees, and overall maintain good relations with their neighbours. There are, however, tensions between refugees and their hosts over natural resources, livelihoods and land. These tensions have sparked a few violent incidents, and if not properly addressed could escalate into broader conflict.

Between December 2018 and May 2019, the International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI) spoke with more than 470 refugees and members of host communities in Arua, Adjumani and Lamwo, all major refugee hosting districts. Based on these interviews and focus group discussions, this report describes the relations between South Sudanese refugees and Ugandan host communities, as well as the relationships among refugees themselves, and cross-border dynamics that affect them.

While there were significant differences among the eight settlements where the research was conducted, several conflict trends and suggestions to address them emerged from the research.

Many respondents reported positive relations between the refugee and host communities, through sharing of services and social interaction. Previous experience of displacement and cultural similarities contributed to the willingness of host communities to allow the use of some of their land to the refugee settlements.

But hosts also expected development benefits in return for their generosity. Respondents appreciated the improvements the refugee presence had brought them, but had higher hopes for financial compensation, jobs, and assistance than were met. The refugee presence also seemed to have exacerbated some existing land conflicts among Ugandan communities and individuals. The frustration of host communities was mostly channelled towards the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), but also impacted on refugees. It is important to open a structural dialogue to address these frustrations, given the volume and protracted nature of the South Sudanese refugee presence in Uganda.

The conflict most often highlighted by refugees was competition over natural resources, especially firewood for cooking and grass for thatched roofs. Refugees claimed that the host community restricted their access to these resources and at times attacked those venturing out of the settlements to fetch them, in particular women. Host communities, in turn, complain that refugees did not seek their consent and that environmental degradation is spiralling out of control. Such competition over natural resources was amplified when refugees made bricks and charcoal to complement the assistance given to them.

There is an increased awareness among the Ugandan government and its international partners that environmental degradation and conflict over resources is rapidly escalating in refugee-hosting districts, but investments in tree planting and fuel alternatives are not sufficient to meet the challenge. Local leaders and organisations have set up dialogues to address tensions and conclude Understanding conflict dynamics around refugee settlements in northern Uganda August 2019 arrangements responding to the needs and concerns of both refugee and host communities, but these structural issues need long-term, intensive action.

Because of the high number of refugees from South Sudan in Uganda, the size of plots of land allocated to them has significantly decreased, and the soil is often rocky and infertile. Refugees thus conclude agreements, often informally, with host community members to work on their land in exchange for, often monetary, compensation. While this has created economic interdependence, it has also created issues when agreements are not respected. Disputes over land delimitation and usage rights seem to be more limited. Importantly, more land must be allocated to refugees if they are to become self-reliant, as promoted by Ugandan policy, but it will prove challenging to convince the host communities to provide more land, given their needs and unmet expectations.

Other possible issues of contention include water and livelihood activities. Despite important efforts to increase supply, competition over inadequate water remains a serious challenge in some settlements and has sparked fights. Only a substantial increase in access to water will fundamentally alter these dynamics. Frustration about destruction of crops by stray animals, owned by both refugees and hosts, and the way it is being handled could result in more problems, and should be addressed by international NGOs distributing animals in livelihood projects.

The most contentious issue involving international NGOs, however, was access to jobs. Both communities, but in particular the host community, accused them of not sufficiently considering their people for low-skilled jobs. While many also recognise that not all skills are in sufficient supply around the settlements, failure to take on sufficient community members has already triggered incidents, and exacerbates frustrations around inadequate compensation for land. Efforts have been undertaken to address this, but more transparency and outreach to communities are needed.

Many of the issues outlined are not dramatic at the moment, but could nonetheless escalate into violence. In several settlements, incidents between a few individuals about crime or simple fights between schoolboys have at times escalated into larger clashes between refugee and host communities, to the extent that they paralysed life in the settlements and required the intervention of Ugandan security actors.

This is also the case among refugee communities. While most refugee communities live peacefully together, inter-community tensions existed in many settlements and have at times escalated into violence. A cocktail of frustration, unemployment, post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse have the potential to escalate quarrels about access to services or fights between individuals. Tensions are fuelled by ethnic stereotyping and ongoing conflict in their home country. As a result, the Ugandan government and UNHCR have, in some settlements, deliberately separated communities to avoid incidents, while in other settlements the same communities are mixed, despite a tendency of individuals to reside among their own community.

Community dialogues and sensitisation by local leaders and NGOs have gone a long way in alleviating some of these problems. Investment in such efforts remains important, with a critical role for local NGOs and customary and religious leaders. The police could better assist these actors and respond to incidents if their capacity for community policing were bolstered and if they address accusations of bias from both sides.

An additional issue of concern is the presence in refugee settlements of individuals involved in the South Sudanese conflict. IRRI research confirmed that several parties to the conflict have attempted to recruit refugees as combatants, but it remains difficult to establish the full scope of this practice, and to what extent it has persisted since the signing of a peace agreement in 2018.

Members of the warring parties in South Sudan at times visit the refugee settlements, to reunite with their families but also to target political opponents. Despite the porous nature of the border, the Ugandan government can do more to track such cross-border movements, exclude combatants from protection and prevent abuses.

In sum, despite overall good relations, there are many pressure points in refugee hosting areas in northern Uganda which could escalate into serious conflict either between refugee and host communities, or within the refugee community. In a context in which ongoing insecurity in South Sudan is preventing large-scale refugee returns in the near future, environmental degradation is worsening, and financial responsibility-sharing remains insufficient, urgent action is needed.

Early action can break the chain from individual incidents to broader mobilisation, which has been at the heart of the most serious incidents. Community leaders, local organisations and the police must be capacitated to monitor these issues and address them before escalating. The Ugandan government and its partners should also address structural issues around land and natural resources.