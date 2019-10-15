Uganda's Refugee Response: Our Story - Based on the Facts and Experiences

Uganda has a long history of hosting refugees and asylum seekers since 1940s

For several decades, Uganda has been generously hosting refugees and asylum seekers from 13 countries, many conflictaffected, in its neighborhood, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Eritrea and Burundi. On average, Uganda has hosted over 160,000 refugees per year since 1959, a number which fluctuates proportionally to security conditions in neighbouring countries.