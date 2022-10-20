Uganda WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision’s work in Uganda started in 1986, offering relief and resettlement packages to families ravaged by a five-year civil war. Since then, World Vision Uganda (WVU) has continued to provide WASH services in a variety of settings—households, communities, schools, healthcare facilities, remote rural settings, urban areas, during emergencies, and in fragile contexts.

Today, WVU operates WASH programmes across 20 districts. Our community-based approach and 35-year presence in the country gives us the longevity and experience to take quality, sustainable WASH interventions to scale. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.