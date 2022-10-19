Uganda - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview
Project location: Northern Uganda
Ecosystems under restoration/protection: Aswa Catchment, specifically in:
-
Middle Moroto secondary sub catchment (Otuke and Alebtong districts)
-
Upper Agago secondary sub catchment (Abim and Agago districts)
-
Upper Pager Matidi secondary sub catchment (Kotido district)
Key risks being addressed: Frequent and prolonged droughts in upstream areas; floods in midstream areas;
Project period: May 2019- June 2022
Project objectives:
-
Overall objective: Strengthened resilience to drought and flooding of 160,000 vulnerable women and men in 5 districts of Eastern Aswa Catchment in northern Uganda;
-
Specific objective: Scaling up Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and inclusive risk governance through improved catchment-based water resources management that is risk-informed, gender- and ecosystem-sensitive.
Project budget: USD 1,054,472
- Over 10 years the present value of net benefits is 197,6 Million USD, including reduced property damage, income losses, carbon capture and pollution reduction (UMass-Amherst, 2022).