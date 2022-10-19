Uganda

Uganda - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview

Project location: Northern Uganda

Ecosystems under restoration/protection: Aswa Catchment, specifically in:

  • Middle Moroto secondary sub catchment (Otuke and Alebtong districts)

  • Upper Agago secondary sub catchment (Abim and Agago districts)

  • Upper Pager Matidi secondary sub catchment (Kotido district)

Key risks being addressed: Frequent and prolonged droughts in upstream areas; floods in midstream areas;

Project period: May 2019- June 2022

Project objectives:

  • Overall objective: Strengthened resilience to drought and flooding of 160,000 vulnerable women and men in 5 districts of Eastern Aswa Catchment in northern Uganda;

  • Specific objective: Scaling up Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and inclusive risk governance through improved catchment-based water resources management that is risk-informed, gender- and ecosystem-sensitive.

Project budget: USD 1,054,472

  • Over 10 years the present value of net benefits is 197,6 Million USD, including reduced property damage, income losses, carbon capture and pollution reduction (UMass-Amherst, 2022).

