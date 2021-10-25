Uganda + 4 more

Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Uganda is currently hosting 1,524,352 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19.
However, spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 30 September 2021, there were 123,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 3,028 were refugees and 776 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 3,146 since March 2020, including 49 refugees and 3 humanitarian workers.

A total of 2,015,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered by 30 September, including 18,089 in the refugee settlements.

Related Content