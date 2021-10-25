Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2021

Uganda is currently hosting 1,524,352 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 30 September 2021, there were 123,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 3,028 were refugees and 776 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 3,146 since March 2020, including 49 refugees and 3 humanitarian workers.

A total of 2,015,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered by 30 September, including 18,089 in the refugee settlements.