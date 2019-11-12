Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, September, 2019

During the month of September 2019, 6,700 new refugee arrivals from, Democratic Republic of Congo (5,044), South Sudan (900) and Burundi (756) sought safety in Uganda, bringing the number of new arrivals since 1 January 2019, to 78,597. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

Refugees from the DRC cited inter-ethnic violence in Ituri as well as fighting and attacks on civilians in North Kivu as reasons for fleeing. Those from South Sudan reported insecurity, food insecurity and lack of access to basic services such as education and health as the main causes of flight.

Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country including, insecurity, family reunification, reported violence and fear of forcible conscription by militia groups.

6,700 Number of new arrivals during September 2019, based on border monitoring.

223 Daily average of new arrivals during September 2019, based on border monitoring.

1,347,360 Total refugees and asylum-seekers in Uganda as of 30 September 2019.

Operational Context

The humanitarian situation in South Sudan and the DRC remained unpredictable during the reporting period. Most of the new Congolese refugees arrived from Ituri province across Lake Albert and were transferred to Kyangwali settlement. Those arriving at the transit centres and collection points through Nyakabande and Matanda came from Rutshuru, Goma, Uvira, Masisi, Biriza, Bukoma, and Buanza; those passing through Ntoroko mainly came from Ituri and North Kivu, Tchoma, Kasenyi, Boga, Beni, and Nyamamba. All were settled in Kyaka II. Asylum-seekers from South Sudan continued to arrive through Lamwo district (Ngomoromo, Awenolwi, Madi Opei, Waligo Entry points), Adjumani (Elegu Collection Point) and Koboko district (Kuluba Collection Point, Oraba, Busia border point and Ocea TC).

Operational Highlights

In September, UNHCR facilitated ECHO Protection monitoring mission in Kampala and southwestern Uganda to review the status of ECHO-funded projects and assess protection challenges facing asylum seekers and refugees.

A new Vocation Training Centre (VTC) has been officially inaugurated in Kyaka II refugee settlement, Kyegegwa district, by Ms. Naomi Steer, National Director of Australia for UNHCR and Mr. Jonathan Ball, Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda. The centre is expected to train more than 2,000 refugee and Ugandan youth on income generating skills over the next three years, in line with commitment by UNHCR, to support social and economic inclusion of refugees through education, vocational training, livelihoods promotion and self-reliance initiatives. Australia for UNHCR, one of the several national associations raising funds for UNHCR globally, supported the VTC by investing approximately USD 661,000 in the construction of the centre and implementation of the training programmes. In order to ensure the sustainability of this project and integration with government service delivery, the VTC will be handed-over to district authorities in five years. For more info: https://www.unhcr.org/afr/news/press/2019/9/5d848df2b/new-vocational-ski...