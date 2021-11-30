Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021

Uganda is currently hosting 1,549,181 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 31 October 2021, there were 126,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 3,324 were refugees and 783 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 3,217 since March 2020, including 52 refugees and 3 humanitarian workers.

A total of 3,189,173 doses of COVID19 vaccines had been administered by 31 October, including 22,098 in the refugee settlements.