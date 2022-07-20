Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2022

By the end of May, Uganda hosted 1,531,593 refugees and asylum seekers (21,470 less than in April). The population decrease is linked to the inactivation of refugees (no shows) as part of the Individual Profiling Exercise (IPE) in the refugee settlements and spontaneous movements to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

From 28 March, the intensification of the conflict in the DRC triggered an increase of the influx of refugees from North Kivu and Ituri provinces entering Uganda.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Contextual and operational highlights

COVID-19: Since March 2020, a total of 6,191 refugees have tested positive for COVID-19, with 61 deaths. Countrywide 165,700 cases COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, with 100,378 recoveries and 3,600 deaths. In total, 1,371 humanitarian workers have tested positive for COVID-19 while four have succumbed across the country. The Ministry of Health continues to carry out COVID-19 vaccination for both citizens and refugees. A total of 21,634,800 vaccine doses have so far been administered in Uganda. In the refugee response, 249,697 refugees; 3,996 health workers; 7,412 teachers; and 9,210 humanitarian workers received the first dose.

Those that have received the second dose include 56,552 refugees: 3,199 health workers and 3721 other humanitarian workers.