Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR DRC is producing a condensed monthly Operational Update. Specific information about UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in DRC can be found here

Highlights

▪ Following the Nyiragongo volcano eruption on 23 May, 350,000 persons fled Goma. UNHCR set up emergency teams to provide shelter assistance and core relief items to over 7,000 displaced persons in the affected areas.

▪ During the month of May, 534 Burundians and 234 Rwandans were assisted in their voluntary repatriation by UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR).

▪ Between 18 and 27 May, UNHCR, WFP and ADSSE carried out joint distributions of cash assistance to 13,301 CAR refugees and 1,432 host community members in North Ubangi Province.

▪ On 10 May 2021, UNHCR and its CNR officially handed over 163 birth certificates to applicants at the Meri site, Haut Uélé province.