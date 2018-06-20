Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2018
During the month of May 2018, 11,466 persons from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and other countries, arrived in Uganda—the majority from South Sudan.
Refugees from South Sudan report fleeing primarily out of fear of being killed by fighters from either side of the conflict inside the country, while those from DRC report violence related to the upcoming elections as main reason for departure.
Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country, such as forced participation in the voting exercise for a new constitution. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan, DRC and Burundi.