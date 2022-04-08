Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, February 2022

By the end of February, Uganda hosted 1,595,405 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID19. Spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points

COVID-19 UPDATE Cumulatively, as of 28 February 2022, 163,273 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Of these, 5,867 were refugees and 1,371 humanitarian workers. 3,580 deaths were reported since March 2020, including 61 refugees and 3 humanitarian workers.

A total of 16,152,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 210,997 in the refugee settlements.

KEY FIGURES:

1,595,405* Number of refugees and asylum seekers as of 28 February 2022.

1,529,904 Total refugees in Uganda as of 28 February 2022

45,401 Total asylum-seekers in Uganda as of 28 February 2022.

Increase in number is attributed to the registration of the backlog of asylum seekers and new-born babies.

Contextual and operational highlights

COVID-19: Since March 2020, a total of 5,860 refugees were tested positive for COVID-19, with 61 reported deaths. The cumulative countrywide figure for COVID-19 positive cases stood at 163,266 cases, with 159,614 recoveries and 3,652 reported deaths. In total, 1,371 humanitarian workers tested positive for COVID-19 across the country. The Ministry of Health continued to carry out COVID-19 vaccination for both citizens and refugees. As of 28 February, a total of 16,152,210 vaccine doses had been administered countrywide. A total of 231,147 people in the refugee response have so far received the first dose (incl. 210,997 refugees, 3,612 health workers, 7,328 teachers, and 9,210 humanitarian workers) and 27,879 people have received the second dose (incl. 17,343 refugees, 2,765 health workers, 4,074 teachers, and 3,697 humanitarian workers).

New arrivals: In February, 7,340 asylum seekers arrived through Bubukwanga Transit Centre, Bundibugyo district, at the border with DRC. Palabek Reception Centre in Palabek settlement, Lamwo district, received 231 individuals from South Sudan. A total of 577 new arrivals were registered in Kagoma Reception Centre, in Kyangwali refugee settlement, awaiting relocation.

Verification and Individual Profiling Exercise (IPE): as part of the ongoing IPE/Verification exercise, 271,819 refugees (17% of the refugee population in Uganda) has been verified. The exercise has been completed in Lobule and Oruchinga refugee settlements, representing 89 % of the target population in each location. In Nakivale, 118,436 individuals (31,088 households) have been verified representing 78 % of the target population. In Rwamwanja, 51,133 individuals (11,300 households) have been verified representing 65 % of the settlement population and in Kyaka II settlement, 59,043 individuals (16,197 households) have been verified, representing 45 % of the population. In Kyangwali 27,346 individuals (7,710 households) representing 20 % of the settlement population have been verified.

Burundi Voluntary Repatriation: The third convoy, in 2022, of 345 individuals left on 22 February 2022. This brings the total number of refugees repatriated to Burundi to 5,024 since October 2021.

IKEA Foundation Mission: UNHCR, together with AVSI Foundation, conducted a joint field-level scoping mission, on the design of the IKEA Foundation Rural Anchor Programme to Kyangwali and Palebek refugee settlements. The mission comprised UNHCR colleagues from Private Sector Partnerships (PSP) Geneva and Copenhagen; the Regional Bureau for East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes; AVSI Foundation Uganda Director of Programmes and Graduation/Resilience team; and Mandulis Energy. Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) is engaged in the programme design in relation to rural market systems development. Discussions were held with the Office of the Prime Minister, livelihoods, energy and environment partners, district authorities, local leaders, refugees and the host community members engaged in income generation activities and clean technology approaches.