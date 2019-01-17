Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, December, 2018

During the month of December 2018, 3,637 persons from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi arrived in Uganda, with the majority from DRC. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

Refugees from South Sudan continue to report fleeing primarily out of fear of attack by fighters from either side of the conflict inside the country, while those from DRC report inter-ethnic clashes and fear of post-election violence.

Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country including insecurity and family reunification.

3,637 Number of new arrivals during December 2018.

Based on SSD, DRC and Burundi figures

117 Daily average of new arrivals during December 2018.

Based on SSD, DRC figures

1,190,922 Total refugees and asylum-seekers in Uganda as of 31 December 2018.

Operational Highlights:

Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were held on 30 December 2018.

As a result, a number of Congolese brought their families across the border for safety, fearing post-election conflict. They mainly settled among relatives within Karambi and Kithollu Sub-counties in Kasese District. Some of them crossed back to DRC when the government opened up elections in some places where they had been postponed.

Children and a few of the adults were left in Uganda with relatives. The Government Ebola response team traced them for Ebola screening, since most of them come in through unauthorised crossing points. Only 35 Persons of Concern (PoCs) were traced and transferred to Kyaka II Settlement, Kyegegwa district.

A group of refugees, mainly from Zones 1 and 3 in Bidibidi Settlement, Yumbe district rioted and attacked the WFP Warehouse on 21 December, protesting alleged long distance to Food Distribution Points from their zones. This happened during the 12th General Food Distribution (GFD) cycle. The attack resulted into multiple injuries of some UNHCR, WFP and OPM staff, including destruction of office property and loss of personal items. Some vehicles belonging to UNHCR and WFP were vandalized. As a temporary measure, the 12th GFD cycle was completed at the old Food Distribution Points (FDPs) of zone 1, 2, and 3 that existed before the merger. A solution is being sought for the 1st GFD cycle in 2019.