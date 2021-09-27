Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2021

Uganda is currently hosting 1,503,601 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 30 August 2021, there were 119,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 2,816 were refugees and 749 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 3,006 since March 2020, including 44 refugees and 3 humanitarian workers.

A total of 1,376,986 vaccines had been administered by the end of August, including 17,623 in the refugee settlements.

Contextual and Operational Highlights

COVID-19: Since March 2020, a total of 2,816 refugees have tested positive for COVID-19, with 2,628 recoveries and 44 reported deaths. On 31 August 2021, the cumulative countrywide figure for COVID-19 positive cases stood at 119,825 cases, with 95,507 recoveries and 3,006 reported deaths. In total, 749 humanitarian workers tested positive for COVID-19 across the country. The Ministry of Health continued to carry out COVID-19 vaccination across the country for both citizens and refugees. By the end of August 1,376,986 doses had been administered countrywide, including 17,623 in refugee settlements. Those vaccinated in refugee settlements included 2,587 health workers, 2,744 teachers, 5,019 other humanitarian workers and 5,666 refugees above 50 years, as well as those with underlying comorbidities.

Japanese and Dutch Ambassadors undertake field visits to refugee settlements: Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, Hidemoto Fukuzawa and Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Karin Boven undertook separate field monitoring visits to West Nile and the South West, from 23 to 27 August 2021. The Japanese Ambassador visited Rhino Camp and Bidibidi settlements, with a focus on UNHCR/JICA partnership relating to the Promotion of Rice Production Project (PRiDE) and health care services, in line with Japan’s contribution towards the refugee response. UN WOMEN and UNOPS also joined the mission to showcase activities funded by Japan. UNHCR also invited Toyota with a view to explore expansion of this partnership. The Dutch Ambassador paid a visit to Nakivale settlement and Isingiro district to review projects and activities funded by the Netherlands under the PROSPECTS partnership, together with ILO and UNICEF.