17 Sep 2018

Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.83 MB)

During the month of August 2018, 9,458 persons from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and other countries, arrived in Uganda—the majority from DRC. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan, DRC and Burundi.

Refugees from South Sudan continue to report fleeing primarily out of fear of being killed by fighters from either side of the conflict inside the country, while those from DRC report interethnic clashes.

Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country including insecurity and family reunification.

Operational Highlights

• Public Health Chief from UNHCR Headquarter (ANN Burton) visited the refugee settlements hosting Congolese to asses and provide technical support on Ebola response preparedness where she had meetings with health workers and district health focal points and other UN agencies.

• The development of the 2019-2020 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Uganda is ongoing.

• UNHCR Ebola response preparedness budget was finalized and shared with Ministry of Health (MoH) and other partners.

• Uganda’s Minister for Education and Sports–First Lady, Mrs Janet Museveni and her technical team accompanied by UNHCR Representative to Uganda, Mr Joel Boutroue took a field mission to Bidibidi and Rhino Camp refugee settlement on 28th and 29 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.