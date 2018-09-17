Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2018

During the month of August 2018, 9,458 persons from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and other countries, arrived in Uganda—the majority from DRC. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan, DRC and Burundi.

Refugees from South Sudan continue to report fleeing primarily out of fear of being killed by fighters from either side of the conflict inside the country, while those from DRC report interethnic clashes.

Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country including insecurity and family reunification.

Operational Highlights

• Public Health Chief from UNHCR Headquarter (ANN Burton) visited the refugee settlements hosting Congolese to asses and provide technical support on Ebola response preparedness where she had meetings with health workers and district health focal points and other UN agencies.

• The development of the 2019-2020 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Uganda is ongoing.

• UNHCR Ebola response preparedness budget was finalized and shared with Ministry of Health (MoH) and other partners.

• Uganda’s Minister for Education and Sports–First Lady, Mrs Janet Museveni and her technical team accompanied by UNHCR Representative to Uganda, Mr Joel Boutroue took a field mission to Bidibidi and Rhino Camp refugee settlement on 28th and 29 August.