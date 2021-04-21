Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 31 March 2021

The Ugandan borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID19. However, spontaneuos movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points, owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries. These movements cannot be fully verified or accounted for.

COVID-19 update

Cumulatively, as of 31 March 2021, there were 41,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom, 399 were refugees and 293 humanitarian workers. The cumulative number includes 40,452 recoveries, 392 of whom were refugees and 287 humanitarian workers. Deaths reported were 335 since March 2020, seven of whom were refugees and one humanitarian worker.

COVID-19 vaccination

A total of 80,836 people had been vaccinated by the end of March, including 542 refugees and 1,080 humanitarian workers.