Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 July, 2020

3,054 new arrivals entered Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 1-3 July, following Uganda’s decision to temporary re-open the border on humanitarian grounds. Border controls were reintroduced on 3 July, once the humanitarian operation was complete.

The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Uganda received its first COVID-19 case on 21 March 2020. There were 1,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 31July 2020, with 1,029 recoveries.

Of these,,52 are refugees, 47 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital. So far, four deaths have been reported among Ugandan nationals.