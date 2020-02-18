Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 January, 2020

During the month of January 2020, 6,172 new refugee arrivals from Democratic Republic of Congo (3,799), South Sudan (1,932) and Burundi (441) sought safety in Uganda, bringing the number of new arrivals since 1 January 2020 to 6,172. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

Refugees from the DRC cited inter-ethnic violence in Ituri as well as fighting and attacks on civilians in North Kivu as reasons for fleeing. Those from South Sudan reported insecurity, food insecurity and lack of access to basic services such as education and health as the main causes of flight.

Burundians indicate several reasons for leaving their country including, insecurity, family reunification, reported violence and fear of forcible conscription by militia groups.

6,172 Number of new arrivals during January 2020, based on border monitoring.

199 Daily average of new arrivals during January 2020, based on border monitoring.

1,394,678 Total refugees and asylum-seekers in Uganda as of 31 January 2020.

Operational Context

The humanitarian situation in South Sudan and the DRC remained unpredictable during the reporting period. Most of the new Congolese refugees arrived from Ituri province across Lake Albert and were transferred to Kyangwali settlement. Those arriving at the transit centres and collection points through Nyakabande and Matanda came from Rutshuru, Goma, Uvira, Masisi, Biriza, Bukoma, and Buanza; those passing through Ntoroko mainly came from Ituri and North Kivu, Tchoma, Kasenyi, Boga, Beni, and Nyamamba. All were settled in Kyaka II. Asylum-seekers from South Sudan continued to arrive through Lamwo district (Ngomoromo, Awenolwi, Madi Opei, Waligo Entry points), Adjumani (Elegu Collection Point) and Koboko district (Kuluba Collection Point, Oraba, Busia border point and Ocea TC).