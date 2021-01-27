Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 31 December 2020

The Ugandan borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19. However, spontaneuos movements to/from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points, owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries. These movements cannot be fully verified and accounted for. cannot be fully verified and accounted

COVID-19 UPDATE Cumulatively, as of 31 December 2020, there were 34,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom, 370 were refugees and 257 humanitarian workers.

The cumulative number includes 11,579 recoveries, 331 of whom were refugees and 228 humanitarian workers. 75 deaths were reported, six of whom are refugees.

Operational Highlights

COVID-19: Since March 2020, 370 refugees have tested positive for COVID-19, with six reported deaths.

On 31 December 2020, the cumulative nationwide figure for COVID-19 positive cases stood at 34,677 cases and 251 reported deaths. In total, 257 humanitarian workers have also tested positive for COVID19 across the country.

Kampala was reported to have the highest rates of COVID-19 cases among refugees (110 cases), followed by settlements located in Nakivale/Oruchinga (80), Adjumani (54), Kiryandongo (50), Kyangwali (43),

Kyaka II (13), Bidibidi (5), Parlorinya (5), Rhino Camp/Imvepi (4), Palabek (4), and Rwamanja (2).

UNHCR and partners continued to support the Ministry of Health to investigate COVID-19 alerts and test refugees, with 28,921 COVID-19 alerts investigated and 6,982 refugees tested for COVID-19 as of 31 December 2020. A total of 478 individuals remained in quarantine across 11 quarantine centres in refugeehosting districts by the end of December 2020, including 462 Ugandans and 16 refugees.

Repatriation of Burundi Refugees: In December, UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) facilitated the voluntary repatriation to Burundi of 231 Burundian refugees, who are part of a larger group of 522 Burundians who expressed their intention and requested our assistance to return home. UNHCR provided a cash grant of USD 135 to each refugee who departed for Burundi. While the initial plan was to repatriate 304 refugees this December, several refugees tested positive to COVID-19 prior to departing for the airport and were compelled to go into isolation along with their families and could no longer depart as scheduled – total of 73 individuals. Pending a negative COVID-19 test result, 291 Burundians are scheduled for repatriation in early 2021.

Progress towards reducing statelessness in Uganda - In line with the six pledges submitted by Uganda on the occasion of the High-Level Segment on Statelessness in October 2019, a Cabinet Memo to accede to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness prepared for the Attorney Generals’ attention received affirmative response of no objection (Pledge 1). Furthermore, a Private Members Bill for Constitutional Amendment was introduced in Parliament to recognize or include the Maragoli as one of