Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 August, 2020

There were no new arrivals during the month of August 2020. However, the humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, there were 2,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 31 August 2020 of whom, 89 are refugees and 42 humanitarian workers.

The cumulative number includes 1,652 recoveries, 58 of whom were refugees Thirty-two deaths were reported, two of whom are refugees.

Operational Highlights

UNHCR and partners supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) in investigating 27,161 COVID-19 alerts and 4,976 tests targeting refugees. The support included transportation of samples to the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Settlements located in Adjumani were reported to have the highest rates of covid-19 cases among refugees (42 cases), followed by Kyangwali (24), Kiryandongo (6), Bidibidi (5), Nakivale (5), Palabek (4), Kampala (2) and Parlorinya (1).

UNHCR and partner’s support 21 COVID-19 quarantine centers across the country, located in settlements and at transit sites. The support includes medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs), site management, food and logistics, for both Refugees and Ugandan nationals.

By 31 of August 2020, 4,915 individuals were admitted to these facilities, 3,562 asylum seekers and refugees and 1,353 Ugandans and other nationalities.

Registration: The planning figures for the 2020-2022 Uganda Operation were finalized, with a projected figure reaching 1,484,356 refugees and asylum seekers by the end of 2020, a slight projected increase for 2021 to reach 1,562,465 followed by a slight decrease by the end of 2022 with 1,442,280 refugees and asylum seekers. These are subject to fluctuation based on the developments in neighboring countries (South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo).