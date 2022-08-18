Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update (1 - 30 June 2022)

By the end of June, Uganda hosted 1,529,272 refugees and asylum seekers. The Individual Profiling Exercise (IPE) is still ongoing. By the end of June, 816,142 individuals (192,932 households) have been verified, representing 51% of the Uganda refugee target population. The IPE is panned to be completed by the end of October 2022.

From 28 March, the intensification of the conflict in the DRC triggered an increased influx of refugees from North Kivu and Ituri provinces entering Uganda with over 50,000 new arrivals from DRC in the first six months of 2022.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 30 June 2022, 167,511 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Uganda. Of these, 6,563 were and 1,371 humanitarian workers.

Countrywide, 3,621 deaths were reported since March 2020, including 61 refugees and four humanitarian workers. A total of 280,118 refugees received the first dose while 73,244 refugees have received the second dose.