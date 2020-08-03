Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 June, 2020

There were no new arrivals during the month of May 2020, after Uganda closed its international borders on 22 March 2020, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 into the country. Between 1 January to 31 March 2020, there were 21,796 new arrivals. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Uganda received its first case of COVID-19 on 21 March 2020. There were 945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 30 June 2020, with 837 recoveries

Of these, 52 are refugees, 47 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital. So far, no deaths have been reported.