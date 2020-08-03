Uganda + 4 more

Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 June, 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

There were no new arrivals during the month of May 2020, after Uganda closed its international borders on 22 March 2020, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 into the country. Between 1 January to 31 March 2020, there were 21,796 new arrivals. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Uganda received its first case of COVID-19 on 21 March 2020. There were 945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 30 June 2020, with 837 recoveries

Of these, 52 are refugees, 47 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Related Content