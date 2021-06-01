Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 30 April 2021

The Ugandan borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19. However, spontaneuos movements to/from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points, owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

These movements cannot be fully verified and accounted for.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 30 April 2021, there were 42,384 confirmed cases of COVID19, of whom, 423 were refugees and 293 humanitarian workers.

The cumulative number includes 41,971 recoveries, 396 of whom were refugees and 287 humanitarian workers. Deaths reported were 335 since March 2020, nine of whom were refugees and one humanitarian worker.