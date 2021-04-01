Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 28 February 2021

The Ugandan borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19. However, spontaneuos movements to/from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points, owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries. cannot be fully verified and accounted These movements cannot be fully verified and accounted for.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Cumulatively, as of 28 February 2021, there were 40,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom, 397 were refugees and 288 humanitarian workers.

The cumulative number includes 14,989 recoveries, 383 of whom were refugees and 283 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 334 since March 2020, seven of whom were refugees and one humanitarian worker.