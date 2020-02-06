Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (November 2019)

Key highlights

4297 SGBV incidents were managed, documented and reported between January and November 2019 in refugee settlements. 87% of the survivors are female and 13% are males. Child survivors accounted for 14% of the reported cases. In November, 248 (235F/13M) incidents were reported.

Some of the contributing factors for the violence include, issues of power imbalance, low household income levels, long distances to fetch firewood, alcohol abuse, having multiple sex partners among men, disagreements among couples after distribution of cash / food triggering physical and emotional abuse. Late and under-reporting of SGBV cases remains a major concern. Most cases of rape are managed beyond the 72 hours while some cases have been reported to have occurred in the country of origin. There has been a marked improvement in the referral system within the community, with greater emphasis being made on a communitybased approach as a strategic approach. As a result, majority of the referrals made in November 2019 were done by the community as well as individually by the survivors.

95% of the survivors received basic counselling from SGBV actors along with other health, legal, police and livelihood assistance. While specialized counselling was not available for most survivors, some were refereed to specialized service providers for Mental Health and psychological support.

16 Days of Activism: This year’s global theme, ‘End Gender-Based Violence in the World of Work’, highlighted the need to address SGBV in all situations of work, whether it impacts our own personnel or our persons of concern. This year’s national theme was “Orange the World # Hear Me Too: End Violence Against Women and Girls”. In Arua, partners and community structures engaged in awareness-raising activities on ending SGBV in the world of work through sports, community dialogues, music and drama. In Kyangwali, a joint actors community forum inclusive of awareness sessions, dialogues and debates were held. In Adjumani, community sensitization was done through dialogues on early marriage, child abuse, and power sharing at household levels. In Kiryandongo, partners jointly held community dialogues on SGBV prevention and response. In several settlements, awareness raising was done using music, dance and drama performances among others.

ProGres V4 roll-out: To strengthen case management and documentation, UNHCR in Adjumani conducted a 3 day roll-out training for ProGres V4 Child Protection and SGBV modules from 19 to 21 November 2019 and was facilitated by Child Protection and SGBV Focal Persons for ProGres V4. 55 UNHCR and partner staff were in attendance. Key action points included the completion of the partner vulnerability assessment (Equipment/IT Connectivity), Opening of User Accounts for UNHCR and Partner case management staff, continuous technical support for Child Protection and SGBV partners, refresher trainings for Child Protection and SGBV partners, uploading all CP and SGBV cases into proGres V4 and Contextualization of the National SOPs for CP and SGBV ProGres V4 modules.