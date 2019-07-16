Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (May 2019)

May developments

▪ 458 (419F/39M) incidents were reported from refugee hosting districts. 71 incidents managed were of child survivors. Physical assault (178) remained the most prevalent incident followed by rape (100), psychological/emotional abuse (80), denial of resources (61), forced/early marriage (33) and sexual assault (6). The negative use of power in relationships continues to be the main contributing factor to SGBV in the settlements and host communities. Other drivers of the violence include scarcity of fuel and natural resources increasing risks of attacks, limited livelihood opportunities, poverty and conflict among others.

▪ Refugee women continued accessing Women Centres where they could enjoy a safe space to share experiences, learn leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills (tailoring, bakery, hair dressing etc.). In May, 915 women and girls in Arua had accessed the centres.

▪ UNHCR and partners continued with prevention activities using various methodologies. In Arua, 02 EMAP programs were held in Imvepi (Male curriculum) benefitting 188 with the graduation of 39 EMAP in zones III, village V. 02 other EMAP programs (Female Curriculum) were conducted with women groups. These women groups weere introduced to EMAP in Omugo, and 45 women were reached during the sessions.

▪ PSEA: In Bidibidi, one allegation of sexual exploitation and abuse involving a staff member from a partner agency was reported. The perpetrator has been arrested and survivor has received appropriate care including medical care and psychosocial support with case follow up ongoing

▪ To mitigate the gap in access to justice for GBV survivors, Refugee Law Project (RLP) commenced a GBV-centered project funded by UN Women covering legal support to women survivors, empowerment of refugees and environment conservation.

▪ The International Rescue Committee (IRC) established 03 Adolescent Girls Shine groups across the villages and held 3 sessions with these groups on the topics of “managing stressful times, self-confidence, safe places and our rights” reaching out to a total of 87 adolescent girls.

▪ Further, IRC’s adolescent girls programme conducted training of 121 girls on self-confidence, friendships, our safe space, our rights, people I trust, communicating without words, sexual health, formation and introduction of girl shine, gender equity and equality to bring about community peaceful co-existence, dangers and effects of early marriage, self-esteem.