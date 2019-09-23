Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (July 2019)

Key highlights

▪ A total of 2685 (2206F/479M) SGBV incidents were reported between January and July 2019 from refugee hosting districts. In July 479 (436F/43M) incidents were reported, a 20% increase from the previous month where 50 cases involved child survivors. Physical assault (32%) remained the most prevalent form of SGBV reported, followed by rape (25%) psychological/emotional abuse (25%), denial of resources (10%), forced/early marriage (2%) and sexual assault (1%). Power dynamics in relationships continues to be the main contributing factor to SGBV, particularly Intimate Partner Violence. Most of the incidents are reported to have occurred in the night or evening hours at the hands of intimate partners. Delay in reporting has remained evident as recorded in the GBVIMS with 43% of cases being reported after more than one month.

Survivors were mapped and provided with various support services including medical interventions, psychosocial counselling and support, material assistance and legal advice. As a direct impact of the GBVIMS refresher training in Adjumani, Arua, Lamwo, Nakivale,

Rwamanja, there was a significant increase in use of GBVIMS by partners to capture anonymized SGBV data in the month of July. The improvements will enhance data analysis on reporting, response and identification of gaps in SGBV prevention and response.

▪ PSEA: As part of implementing the National Action Plan for Mainstreaming SGBV, and specifically to mitigate SEA risks identified as one of the SGBV risks against school going children, a meeting was conducted generating a need for a protection risk assessment in all schools where the need for continuous sensitization and refresher trainings on PSEA for teachers and continued school awareness on safe learning environment and PSEA was highlighted. The sensitization and trainings are continuing in schools across the settlements. Learners are also sensitized on the reporting mechanisms through established PSEA focal points in the schools.