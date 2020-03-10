Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (December 2019)

Key highlights

4452 (3851F/601M) SGBV incidents were managed, documented and reported between January and November 2019 in refugee settlements. 87% of survivors are female, 13% are males. Child survivors accounted for 14% of reported cases.

Some of the contributing factors for the violence reported in December include, issues of power imbalance in families, the low household income levels, long distances to fetch firewood, alcohol abuse, having multiple sex partners, disagreements among couples after distribution of cash/food triggering physical and emotional abuse. Late and underreporting of SGBV cases remains a major concern. Most cases of rape are managed beyond the 72 hours. Some have been reported to have occurred from country of origin. There has been a marked improvement in the referral system within the community, with greater emphasis being made on a community-based protection approach as a strategic approach. As a result, majority of the referrals made in December 2019 were done by the community as well as survivors who come on their own to report.

ProGres v4 roll out: Adjumani Sub Office went live with the SGBV and CP modules of proGres V4 on 13th December 2019. ProGres v4 will improve service delivery and accountability to persons of concern There is need for continued mentorship of staff and eventually partners on the two modules to ensure its effective use.