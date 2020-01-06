Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Community Based Protection (CBP) (October 2019)

Key Figures

144,808 Identified Persons with specific needs

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2019

17,410 Number of members of community leadership and self-management structures

73,043 Number of POCs with psychosocial needs receiving psychological support in Q1-3 (source:

Activity Info)

3,680 Number of people trained on community leadership and decision making

Community Mobilisation and Women and Youth Empowerment

Efforts continue to promote participation of women and marginalised groups (including persons with disabilities) in leadership structures. As of October, female refugees embodied 39% of community structure members in Arua.

In Lobule settlement, a one-day leadership conference/training on leadership skills was facilitated by the District Community Development Officer and HADS. 74 participants in the Refugee Welfare Committee (RWC) structure attended the training.

HADS/OPM also conducted 11 mentorship sessions with RWC1, 2 and 3 in Lobule to remind members of their roles and responsibilities. The mentorship sessions were attended by 120 (46F/74M) participants.

Refugee leaders participated in the Refugee Engagement Forum (REF) meeting held in Hoima. The REF is a commitment made under the Grand Bargain to include people receiving aid in making decisions which affect their lives. It also ensures refugees are an integral component of the refugee response through sharing of their views.

Elections were conducted including for new members of RWCs. New members will now be sworn into office and start working in their new roles.

A training for the youth leadership structure in Bidibidi was attended by 60 participants (10F/50M) youth. The training was aimed at building, empowering and strengthening leadership skills among the youth in mobilising and ensuring effecting engagement with youth at the recreational centre. The participants expressed willingness to share the lessons learnt with their colleagues and hope to improve their engagement with youths in recreational centres.