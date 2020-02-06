Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Community Based Protection (CBP) (November 2019)

Key Figures

144,808 Identified Persons with specific needs

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2019

17,410 Number of members of community leadership and self-management structures (source:

Activity Info Q3)

73,043 Number of POCs with psychosocial needs receiving psychological support in Q1-3 (source:

Activity Info)

3,928 Number of people trained on community leadership

Community Mobilisation and Women and Youth Empowerment

Youth workshops organized by UNHCR, Women’s Refugee Commission and UNHCR Global Youth Advisory Council were held in Arua, Mbarara and Kampala, bringing together UNHCR and partner focal persons and youth representatives of refugee and host community. The workshop aimed to build capacity to implement core actions for refugee youth, empower refugee youth leaders to be agents of positive action within their communities, and facilitate engagement between refugee and host community youth.

Refugee Welfare Council (RWC) elections were concluded in Bidibidi, with 40% female representation among elected members. Training for new members will be conducted soon.

RWC elections were also concluded in Rwamwanja, and 527 persons were elected with 29% female representation. The low level of female representation is attributed to cultural norms limiting the ability of women to engage in community leadership activities. Ongoing sensitization will encourage more women to participate. OPM, UNHCR and LWF conducted induction training for the elected members, covering the basic roles of RWC members, prevention and response to SGBV, anti-fraud, code of conduct and referral pathways. However, only 180 RWCs could be trained due to limited funding.

In Kyaka, UNHCR and IRC supported a two-day training of 101 (25F/76M) RWC members to create an understanding of FRRM among the RWCs and the community, ensure coordination between and among refugees, service providers and the host community and build capacity of leaders to handle non-criminal conflicts in the community or make appropriate referrals. All trained office bearers will be provided with phones and bicycles to support them to conduct their duties.

In Palorinya, 660 elected RWC members were trained on their roles and responsibilities, qualities of a leader, women empowerment and SGBV and child protection referrals. The leaders were then sworn into office and have officially started to perform their duties. Activities are ongoing in Imvepi and Kiryandongo to prepare for the election of new RWC members, starting with civic education and update of the voters’ register. The community in Imvepi raised some challenges citing inadequate support to refugee leaders as evidenced by low turn up for nominations from some villages.

In Lobule, 12 women in leadership positions formed a community-based organization (CBO) which has been registered at the Sub-County. The CBO is involved in rice farming for the group, community sensitization on peaceful co-existence and mobilization of the community in sports.

In Rhino camp, IAS has established 25 Bonga centres (theatres) in 12 villages. These centres are accessed by 649 adolescents/youth (420F and 229M) aged 12- 35 years. The members of the centres undergo 6 months learning sessions on basic life skills, awareness creation, literacy, advocacy, promote peaceful environment in the family, occupationally skilled and engage in income generating activities and contribute to the development of their community. The centres are currently managed by IAS, although the targeted boys and girls, parents and community leaders are being empowered to eventually take on the responsibility of running them. To ensure ownership and sustainability, all Bonga activities are monitored by Bonga support team (BSTs) that is composed of community leaders.