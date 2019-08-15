Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Community Based Protection (CBP) (June 2019)

Community Mobilization and Women and Youth Empowerment

▪ The third Refugee Engagement Forum (REF) was held on 26/27 June 2019 in Kampala bringing together 33 refugee leaders from all settlements and Kampala. The REF is the national platform to represent the refugee voice in Uganda and to ensure refugees play a vital role in the refugee response. The REF members adopted Terms of Reference of the REF and election guidelines for the two Refugee Representatives to the CRRF Steering Group, discussed the key messages to the CRRF SG meeting on the Global Refugee Forum, Uganda’s localization agenda, and the inclusion of refugees in national planning. The meeting was organized by the REF Taskforce (comprised of OPM, UNHCR, CRRF Secretariat and NGO partners), and supported by CARE International and Oxfam. Ahead of the REF, the refugee leaders attended a two day Protection and SGBV training by CARE International, in which UNHCR also participated and responded to questions and concerns raised.

▪ World Refugee Day (WRD) celebrations took place in settlements across Uganda. The national celebrations took place in Bidibidi. Guest of Honour at the function was the First Deputy Prime Minister General Moses Ali, who emphasized among other things that, Uganda would continue to have an open-door policy for refugees. In Arua settlements, messages on environmental protection, such as using alternative energy sources, were demonstrated in dramas, poems and other creative ways.

▪ Focus group discussions on designation of alternate cash collectors and monetization of menstrual hygiene materials were held in all settlements. Findings will inform development of guidelines on alternate cash collectors and future CBI programming.

▪ OPM and UNHCR, with support from implementing and operational partners, organized general elections for Refugee Welfare Committee One (RWC I) in all 30 villages in Palorinya settlement and in Adjumani the same activity was preceded by civic education sensitization meetings. UNHCR played an observer role at different polling stations.

▪ On 24th June, OPM and UNHCR carried out the RWC 1 elections and their respective cabinet in Adjumani, supported by other partners in the operation. This was preceded UNHCR played an observer role in the processes.

▪ Also in Adjumani, 1 recreational women group of 5 members, in Ayilo I was supported with tailoring start-up material (20 rolls of wax, 4 rolls of linings, 1 set of sewing machines, 5 dozen of long zip, 5 pcs of sewing threads and 2 pairs of scissors) to enable them earn a living and be self-reliant.

▪ In Pagirinya settlement in Adjumani, 32 (9F/23M) RWC members from different blocks met to evaluate the progress in service delivery rendered to persons of concern and to identify challenges and issues affecting their communities.

▪ In Kyaka II, UNHCR conducted a general rapid assessment of the RWCs structure to determine vacant positions especially for women leaders. Currently there are 54 female RWC members compared to 173 male members.