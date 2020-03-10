Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Community Based Protection (CBP) (December 2019)

Community Mobilisation and Women and Youth Empowerment

On 10 December, Youth Initiative for Development in Africa (YIDA), a youth group supported by UNHCR, facilitated graduation of 83 children (80 refugees and 3 nationals) in Sweswe Youth Initiative Early Childhood center, Kyaka II. The children were provided certificates as this will qualify them for entry into primary education in 2020.

In Rwamwanja, Adjumani and Bidibidi settlements, Refugee Welfare Committee members (RWC) received support in the form of mobile phones, bicycles, tables and chairs to help them in coordination of activities, mobilization of the community and collaboration of activities across the settlements.

The refugee community in Bidibidi identified the rehabilitation of information support centre 5 in village 6 as a priority activity within their community safety action plan.

The community was supported with raw materials (8 carpets, 23kgs of nails, 35 poles) to allow the refurbishment to take place.