Uganda: UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Community Based Protection (CBP) (August 2019)

Community Mobilisation and Women and Youth Empowerment

▪ Community leaders in Tika Zone in Rhino Camp organized a community dialogue for 85 (19F/66M) participants from host and refugee communities, UNHCR, OPM, Police, Local Councils (LCs), NGOs, Red Cross and the Baptist Church. Discussions centred on improving and strengthening service delivery in the zone by partners in different sectors, specifically WASH, education and security.

▪ Community leaders in Arua settlements and RWC members in Bidibidi received material assistance including stationary and t-shirts to facilitate their activities in the community. The need to support RWCs in Kiryandongo with furniture and fumigation was raised as a gap during the monthly Settlement Interagency coordination meeting

▪ 54 (05F/49M) RWC leaders and youth participated in 3 planning meetings for international Youth day in Imvepi.

Youth planned for football matches, and community sensitization campaigns on the value of education.

▪ In Rhino Camp settlement, 29 (09F/20M) RWC members participated in a Protection Working Group Meeting.

▪ 18 women leaders were mobilised for a consultative meeting in Rhino Camp to discuss their challenges, ways to better support the women and encourage more participation in leadership during an IRC Technical Advisor’s visit.

▪ 45 (4F/41M) leaders of Zone 2 in Imvepi settlement participated in two mentorship sessions on leadership, case identification and code of conduct. Leaders raised concerns on delays in responding to referrals by partners. This was later raised for partners’ action during the coordination forums.

▪ 127 (89F/38M) persons of concern participated in a community dialogue meeting in Imvepi settlement aimed at addressing leadership concerns and enhancing confidence of community members in leaders. Key issues raised included; tribalism, corruption tendencies by some leaders, insensitivity to minority tribes in the community and inability to organize village meetings. The community called for fresh elections and have village 4 divided into small blocks to ease management. These concerns were brought to the attention of OPM for feedback. ▪ A total of 88 (33F/55M) RWC/community leaders were trained in Rhino settlement and Yumbe on conflict transformation, peace building and reconciliation. The training was aimed at empowering community members to manage, mitigate and prevent conflicts.

▪ Three youth groups in Rwamwanja were supported by UNHCR in developing proposals for United Nations Alliance for Civilization-Youth Solidarity Fund (YSF). YSF supports youth-led organizations that foster peaceful and inclusive societies.

