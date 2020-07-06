Uganda: UNHCR COVID-19 Response Bi-Monthly Update, 6 July 2020

The Government of Uganda temporarily re-opened the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 1 July to give safe haven to thousands of refugees fleeing escalating violence in the eastern DRC. The new arrivals were previously part of a larger group of approximately 45,000 people, according to local DRC authorities, who had attempted to flee towards the Ugandan border with the DRC shortly after deadly militia attacks on civilians in Ituri province on 17 and 18 May. While some have been able to return to their area of origin, thousands remained stranded at the border since late May. Between 1 and 3 July, 3,056 people entered Uganda through Gulajo and Mount Zeu crossing points in Zombo district. Sixty-five per cent are children. Uganda implemented restrictions on border travel in March to contain the spread of COVID-19, halting admission of new asylum-seekers into the country. On humanitarian grounds, the President of Uganda directed its Government to temporarily re-open the Zombo border to allow life-saving aid and protection to be provided to the group of refugees. The Government closed the border again on 3 July. UNHCR and partners, in coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),

Ministry of Health and the district local government upgraded Zeu Farm Institute to serve as a quarantine and reception facility near the border in Zombo district, installing 318 family tents, health screening areas, toilets, handwashing facilities and 9 10.000-liter water tanks. Following security and health screening at the border, the new arrivals relocated to Zeu Farm Institute. After the 14 days of mandatory quarantine, the asylum-seekers will be transported to existing refugee settlements. Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek and Minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny and Commissioner for Refugees, Gerald Menhya were at Gulajo on 1 July to officially re-open the border and welcome the asylum seekers, together with UNHCR Representative, Joel Boutroue.