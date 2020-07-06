Uganda + 4 more
Uganda: UNHCR COVID-19 Response Bi-Monthly Update, 6 July 2020
1,425,040 Refugees and asylum seekers as of June 2020
52 Refugees tested positive to date
48 Refugees recovered
3,169 Refugees and asylum to date seekers in quarantine
--Operational context-- - Since Uganda confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 21 March 2020, the number of positive cases increased to 991 as of 4 July 2020, including 939 Ugandans and 52 refugees. Fifty-one refugees tested positive while quarantined in Adjumani’s Nyumanzi reception centre (42 South Sudanese), Yumbe’s Lokopio Technical Institute (5 South Sudanese), Rakai’s Mutukula quarantine facility (2 Burundians), Amuru’s Elegu collection point (1 Eritrean) and Obongi’s Belemeling quarantine centre (1 South Sudanese). The sample of another Burundian refugee, taken at Isingiro’s Bugango entry point, returned positive while he was already in Nakivale settlement. Forty-eight refugees have already recovered, while 4 remain under treatment, including 2 in Arua Regional Referral Hospital, 1 in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and 1 in Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. Across Uganda, 891 people have recovered from COVID-19 to date. No deaths have been registered so far. A total of 205,312 samples were tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute as of 4 July 2020.
- In his 16th address to the nation on 22 June, President Yoweri Museveni said that restrictions on boda-bodas, schools, religious gatherings and curfew would continue until further notice. Public transport (buses, mini-buses and taxis) continued to operate at half capacity, including in the border districts of Isingiro, Moyo and Yumbe. Movement restrictions continue in 39 other border districts. The reopening of schools has been delayed until further notice.
Highlights
Protection
The Government of Uganda temporarily re-opened the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 1 July to give safe haven to thousands of refugees fleeing escalating violence in the eastern DRC. The new arrivals were previously part of a larger group of approximately 45,000 people, according to local DRC authorities, who had attempted to flee towards the Ugandan border with the DRC shortly after deadly militia attacks on civilians in Ituri province on 17 and 18 May. While some have been able to return to their area of origin, thousands remained stranded at the border since late May. Between 1 and 3 July, 3,056 people entered Uganda through Gulajo and Mount Zeu crossing points in Zombo district. Sixty-five per cent are children. Uganda implemented restrictions on border travel in March to contain the spread of COVID-19, halting admission of new asylum-seekers into the country. On humanitarian grounds, the President of Uganda directed its Government to temporarily re-open the Zombo border to allow life-saving aid and protection to be provided to the group of refugees. The Government closed the border again on 3 July. UNHCR and partners, in coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),
Ministry of Health and the district local government upgraded Zeu Farm Institute to serve as a quarantine and reception facility near the border in Zombo district, installing 318 family tents, health screening areas, toilets, handwashing facilities and 9 10.000-liter water tanks. Following security and health screening at the border, the new arrivals relocated to Zeu Farm Institute. After the 14 days of mandatory quarantine, the asylum-seekers will be transported to existing refugee settlements. Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek and Minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny and Commissioner for Refugees, Gerald Menhya were at Gulajo on 1 July to officially re-open the border and welcome the asylum seekers, together with UNHCR Representative, Joel Boutroue.
UNHCR, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Care and Assistance for Forced Migrants (CAFOMI) began working on the establishment of a foster family bank in Kampala to help unaccompanied and separated children access community-based alternative care. The main challenge facing foster families is the lack of financial resources to support additional children under their care. At least 20 foster families will be trained in Kampala on Code of Conduct, child protection, parenting and child-friendly communication.
UNHCR and partners identified and provided life-saving support to 70 SGBV survivors during the reporting period, including psychosocial and legal counselling and access to medical care. The number of SGBV incidents has increased since the start of the lockdown. Awareness-raising activities on SGBV prevention took place in several settlements.
As part of UNHCR/WFP/OPM joint cash assistance programme to assist 42,694 refugee households in Kampala,
UNHCR has so far disbursed three tranches of mobile money to 4,950 refugee families in Kampala (13,618 individuals) to help them cover the cost of non-food items and rent for one month, corresponding to over UGX 1 billion. In collaboration with Airtel, a pilot distribution of SIM cards began on 30 June, targeting 355 refugee households without a cell number.