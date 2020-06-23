Uganda: UNHCR COVID-19 Response Bi-Monthly Update, 22 June 2020

Since Uganda confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 21 March 2020, the number of positive cases increased to 797 as of 22 June 2020, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Among them are 49 refugees who tested positive while quarantined in Adjumani’s Nyumanzi reception centre (41 South Sudanese), Yumbe’s Lokopio Technical Institute (5 South Sudanese), Rakai’s Mutukula quarantine facility (2 Burundians) and Amuru’s Elegu collection point (1 Eritrean). Five refugees have recovered to date, while 44 remain under treatment, including 31 in Kampala’s Mulago National Specialized Hospital, 11 in Arua Regional Referral Hospital, 1 in Hoima Regional Referral Hospital and 1 in Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Across Uganda, a total of 699 people has recovered from COVID-19 to date.

No deaths have been registered so far. Following a new presidential directive dated 19 May 2020, Uganda’s total confirmed case count does no longer include the number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their country of origin – which stood at 932 as of 22 June 2020.