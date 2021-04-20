Uganda
Uganda: U-Learn COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Report Fact sheet (March 2021, Uganda)
Attachments
U-Learn conducted a mixed-methods assessment from August to November 2020 in Uganda. The assessment was to inform the successful delivery of risk communication and community engagement, and to understand More information is available in the full length report for this assessment and in the policy brief.
Information flow
Most received information is on COVID-19 symptoms, nature and transmission, and least received information is on income protection, district statistics and personal experiences of COVID-19 patients (See graph 1)
Radio is the preferred mode of communication across all population groups, followed by television and phone for Ugandans, and mobile loud-speakers for refugees
Trusted information sources for refugees are NGOs and UN agencies, followed by health workers and Village Health Teams (VHTs)