Uganda: U-Learn COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Assessment, 2020

Executive Summary

Rationale

This assessment aims to strengthen the evidence base surrounding risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) approaches in Uganda, in particular in refugee communities during the COVID-19 response, to inform the successful delivery of RCCE.

Specifically, the research intends to strengthen the evidence base on whether and how different communities access information about COVID-19, if the modalities through which the information is delivered are appropriate and in line with different community preferences, how this information is interpreted by them and how it shapes the risk perception of COVID-19 across communities of the study. In addition, this assessment aims to build evidence and provide a basis for government and humanitarian actors to explore why risk communication in communities is not always translating into behavior change, and how the current communication strategies could be adapted to enhance the uptake of preventive measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

Methodology

A secondary data review was conducted to supplement the findings from primary data collection. The assessment team gathered quantitative data through a total of 1533 remote individual level surveys via phone calls while field teams travelled to various locations in the south-west and West Nile regions to conduct 66 focus group discussions (FGDs) with refugees, host community and general population members1 . The field teams also conducted 51 key informant interviews (KIIs) with community leaders, local government members and health workers; some of these were done in-person and some remotely via the phone2 . After a preliminary data analysis, field teams returned to the field to provide validation workshops to some of the communities that had been visited during data collection to jointly discuss and analyse the preliminary findings.

Due to remote data collection and non-random sampling, findings presented are indicative and not statistically representative.