Uganda sprays locust swarms to protect coffee crop, livestock

by Reuters

Monday, 10 February 2020 12:58 GMT

The plague of locusts has already caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in several countries in the east and Horn of Africa

KAMPALA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uganda has started to spray swarms of desert locusts that invaded over the weekend, posing a major threat to livestock and key crops such as coffee, a government official said on Monday.

The plague of locusts has already caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in several countries in the east and Horn of Africa, including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Read the full story on Thomson Reuters Foudation