Uganda - Severe weather (Uganda Red Cross Society, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2020)

Severe weather including heavy rainfall and lighting has been affecting parts of Uganda, resulting in fatalities and people displacement.

According to Uganda Red Cross Society, 8 people died in Arua District (Northern Region, north-west Uganda) on 27 August after intense lightning event.

In Bundibugyo District (Western Uganda Region), flash floods on 26 August damaged over 200 houses, leaving hundreds of residents affected. The rising water levels on Lake Albert and Lake Kyoga had displaced over 8,700 people across Northern Uganda, Central Region of Uganda, and Western Uganda Regions.