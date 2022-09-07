Uganda: Second Quarter Assessment Technical Working Group meeting minutes - June 2022

Update on the ATWG co-chairs – Giulia Montisci – co-chair (REACH)

Following the re-assignment of Bo Hurkmans from the operation, Festo Muriisa took over the co-chairing from UNHCR.

Wendy Alvarado took over from Cristobal Mingo (WFP co-chair).

Giulia Montisci co-chair from REACH.

Update on the assessment registry - Giulia Montisci – co-chair (REACH)

The members were encouraged to always update the assessment registry regularly by uploading any upcoming assessments, highlighting the methodology, geographical scope, sampling frame among others. This is aimed at mitigating duplication and effectively managing assessments within the operation.

Sector leads were encouraged to inform partners to register assessments whenever there are any scheduled in their respective sectors and this appeal too was directed to the donors.

Update from - Melle Van-Hilten (REACH/IMPACT - U-Learn - Livelihoods/Urban Refugees assessment)

• Focusing on factors (context, policies, strategies) influencing livelihood decisions and outcomes in different contexts (refugee settlements, host communities around settlements, urban refugee communities and host communities around the urban refugee communities).

• Majorly focusing on different household capitals (human, social, financial, fiscal, and natural), finding out which of these influences livelihoods and how does it work.

• Methodology will be participatory workshops and tools along with household surveys in various contexts highlighted above.

• Locations being targeted not decided on yet Update from Gorgui Niokhor Diouf (UNHCR – IPE/VRX exercise)

• Imvepi just completed, 74% completion of refugees who were supposed to be verified.

• The exercise is at 45% progress at a national level. Palabek and Kampala are the next.

• IPE/VRX exercise is ongoing in 5 settlements which are Adjumani, Bidibidi, Rhino, Kiryandongo, Palorinya.

• Focusing on analysis, settlement profile including IPE data analysis, correlation analysis.

• Data sharing will commence with partners interested depending on their needs.