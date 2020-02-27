Uganda’s Minister of Health commends WHO and GAVI for supporting countries to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases

Kampala, 27th February 2020:- Uganda is hosting a five-day International meeting intended to build the capacity of select African countries to strengthen and sustain surveillance, diagnosis and data quality management of Yellow fever, Measles and Rubella diseases.

Yellow Fever in Uganda

The meeting that comes when Uganda is responding to an outbreak of Yellow fever in five districts will enable participants to enhance their skills in Yellow fever laboratory diagnosis and surveillance. Participants are also expected to devise strategies to address the challenges faced in the Yellow Fever Laboratory Network (YFLN) by the end of the meeting.

While opening the meeting, Uganda’s Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the “the Government of Uganda has prioritized prevention as a priority intervention to health. Immunization is, therefore, a priority undertaking for the country. I thank GAVI, WHO and other partners that continue to provide vaccines at subsided costs to developing countries."

The WHO Representative in Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam says, “Yellow fever outbreaks could easily turn into public health emergencies of international concern (PHEICs) and must be prevented to not only minimize mortality, morbidity, and disruption of health systems but also to preserve economies and social development."

The WHO Regional Committee for Africa endorsed the EYE strategy in 2017 aimed at addressing yellow fever’s changing epidemiology, the resurgence of mosquitoes, and the increased risk of urban outbreaks and international spread.

