Uganda: Reusable Sanitary Pads and Baby Diapers Assessment Report (January 2021)

Introduction

Graduating to Resilience (the Activity) is a USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance funded activity led by AVSI Foundation in partnership with Trickle Up and IMPAQ International. The Activity seeks to test the Graduation Approach’s ability to graduate ultra-poor refugee and host community households in Western Uganda from conditions of food insecurity and fragile livelihoods to self-reliance and resilience. As part of the implementation, the Activity’s utilizes a light-touch facilitative approach to Private Sector Engagement (PSE) to improve access to critical goods and services for refugee and host community populations cost-effectively and sustainably.

Utilizing a women-plus approach, meaning that women are the primary participant of interventions, females’ needs must be considered to address barriers or challenges to ensure the Activity can actively promote and achieve gender equality. As such, the Activity sought to better understand and identify the need and feasibility of gender-specific PSE linkages for female participants. Specifically, based on identified opportunities for linkage the Activity sought to understand female participants and their household members' current behavior around menstrual hygiene management (MHM) and baby care practices, interest in MHM and baby care products, as well as interest in related income-generating activities (IGA).