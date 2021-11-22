Uganda Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Factsheet - 31 October 2021

BACKGROUND OF RESETTLEMENT NEEDS

As of 31 October 2021, Uganda is the fourth largest refugeehosting country in the world with a total of 1,549, 181 refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan (SSD), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Pakistan, Yemen and other countries. Six per cent live in Kampala, while the rest live in the settlements. Sixty-five percent are from South Sudan, while thirty-one percent are from DRC.

UNHCR estimates that 125,403 refugees in Uganda are in need of resettlement in 2021, including:

South Sudanese: The protracted nature of the civil war in South Sudan has heavily impacted on the most vulnerable groups. A total of 9,353 additional SSD refugees have been registered in Uganda since 1 January 2021. Many refugees are survivors or witnesses of serious human rights violations, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Many have been displaced multiple times over the course of the conflict and have experienced the breakdown of traditional social structures and sources of livelihoods as a result. UNHCR has identified high numbers of separated and unaccompanied children, single parents, women at risk and persons with medical conditions amongst the South Sudanese refugee community in Uganda.

Congolese: Continuous instability in Eastern DRC, fueled by armed conflict and ethnic tensions, prevents refugees from returning. Since 1 January 2021, a total of 9,868 additional Congolese refugees have been registered. The Congolese refugee population consists of comparatively large numbers of survivors of torture and violence, including GBV, unaccompanied or separated children, single parents, and persons with medical needs.