Uganda Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Factsheet - 31 March 2022

BACKGROUND OF RESETTLEMENT NEEDS

As of 31 March 2022, Uganda is the fourth largest refugee-hosting country in the world with a total of 1,573,291 refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan (SSD), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Pakistan, Yemen and other countries. Six per cent live in Kampala, while the rest live in the settlements. Sixtyfive percent are from South Sudan, while thirty-one percent are from DRC.

UNHCR estimated that 125,403 refugees in Uganda were in need of resettlement in 2022, including:

South Sudanese: The protracted nature of the civil war in South Sudan has heavily impacted on the most vulnerable groups. A total of 6,349 additional SSD refugees were registered in Uganda since 1 January 2022 till end of February. Many refugees are survivors or witnesses of serious human rights violations, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Many have been displaced multiple times over the course of the conflict and have experienced the breakdown of traditional social structures and sources of livelihoods as a result. UNHCR has identified high numbers of separated and unaccompanied children, single parents, women at risk and persons with medical conditions amongst the South Sudanese refugee community in Uganda.

Congolese: Continuous instability in Eastern DRC, fueled by armed conflict and ethnic tensions, prevents refugees from returning. Since 1 January 2022 till end of February, a total of 14,858 additional Congolese refugees were registered. The Congolese refugee population consists of comparatively large numbers of survivors of torture and violence, including GBV, unaccompanied or separated children, single parents, and persons with medical needs.

Refugees with vulnerabilities and protection needs:

Refugees of all nationalities are identified for resettlement based on vulnerabilities and protection needs. A high number of refugees have experienced severe trauma from past incidents including GBV and torture. Refugees with acute protection concerns include women and girls at risk of abuse and exploitation, children at risk and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons. UNHCR has also identified refugees with serious medical needs which cannot be addressed in Uganda.