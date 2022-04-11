Uganda + 1 more
Uganda - Refugees (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 April 2022)
- Since 28 March, over 20,000 refugees crossed the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fleeing heavy clashes between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army as well as attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, ADF in North Kivu. While 12,000 Congolese refugees are now reported in the Holding and Transit centres in Kisoro district, an undetermined number of refugees (estimated 15,000-20,000) are still staying in the streets of Bunagana.
- Tensions with the ADF led to new arrivals (4,000) during the weekend, stretching an emergency response along the border with DRC. This large influx of refugees comes on top of around 9,000 South Sudanese who arrived since the beginning of the year, bringing the total number of refugees to 1.6 million.
- Partners have mobilised to respond to the situation, with UNHCR, who declared level 1 emergency, increasing the capacity of the holding site to accommodate up to 20,000-25,000 persons, but emergency funding is necessary. UNHCR and WFP are planning to release a flash appeal in the coming days.