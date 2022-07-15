Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 7 July 22)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The situation at Bunagana border remains calm but unpredictable. In the reporting period, a total of 760 individuals were relocated to Nakivale refugee settlement and as a result, the population at the holding and transit centres is 17,234 as of 07 July 2022.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre is over stretched by over 100 per cent. Its capacity is 7,200 but, currently has 17,234 individuals. Others that are over stretched by the same percentage are Lokung collection point and Kagoma reception centre in Lamwo and Kikuube districts respectively. Kabazana reception centre in Isingiro district is over stretched by 7 per cent.

Note that this dashboard only shows figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, It does not include those who are staying along the border or within the host community.