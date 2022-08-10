Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 4 August 22)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The situation at Bunagana border remains calm but unpredictable. In the reporting period, a total of 898 individuals were relocated to Nakivale refugee settlement and as a result, the population at the holding and transit centres is 17,085 as of 4 August 2022.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre is over stretched by over 100 per cent. Its capacity is 7,200 but, currently has 17,085 individuals. Lokung collection point in Lamwo district is over stretched by over 500 per cent while Kagoma reception centre in Kikuube district is over stretched by 59 per cent and Kabazana reception centre in Isingiro district is over stretched by 4 per cent.

Note that this dashboard only shows figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, It does not include those who are staying along the border or within the host community.