Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 30 June 22)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The situation remains calm at Bunagana border but also unpredictable. In the reporting period, a total of 910 individuals were relocated to Nakivale refugee settlement and as a result, the population at the holding and transit centres is now 12,930 as of 30 June 2022.

The holding capacity at Kabazana reception centre (receiving new arrivals from Nyakabande transit centre) in Nakivale is stretched by 6 percent (holding capacity of 1200 is holding 1,274 individuals). During the reporting period, 33 individuals were relocated to Rwamwanja refugee settlement from Bwera Holding Centre in Kasese district and is currently closed.

Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.