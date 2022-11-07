Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 27 October 22)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

There is ongoing conflict in the DR Congo and the situation remains unpredictable. Nyakabande holding area has since been decommissioned as of 29 October 2022.A good number of individuals chose to go back to DR Congo through Bunagana and Busanza. In the reporting period, a total of 336 individuals were relocated to Nakivale refugee settlement and as a result, the population at the transit centre and holding area (before decommissioning) was 6,399 as of 27 October 2022.

Lokung collection point in Lamwo district is over stretched by over 100 per cent while Kagoma reception centre in Kikuube district is over stretched by 50 per cent and Ocea reception centre in Madi Okollo/Terego district(s) is over stretched by 81per cent.

Note that this dashboard only shows figures for new arrivals who have undergoneLevel 1 registration, it does not include those who are staying along the border or within the host community.